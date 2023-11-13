City, Veoila collect hazardous materials at second event

The City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division partnered with Veolia North America to host their second household hazardous waste collection event on Oct. 21.

City Manager Greg Doyon told City Commissioners during their Nov. 7 meeting that without the collection event or otherwise proper disposal of the materials, they end up in drains and the city system or river and it “causes all kinds of problems.”

During the October event, Doyon told commissioners that the agencies collected:

1,500 gallons of flammable liquids

2,000 pound of oil based households paint

120 pounds of corrosive liquids and more

Doyon said the city and Veolia are going to continue to host the hazardous waste collection event twice annually in the spring and fall.

Residents could bring in antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more.

Latex based paint products were not accepted.

For questions about disposal of latex based paint products, contact the Environmental Division at 406-727-8390.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste and does not accept waste from commercial businesses.

In April, the city and Veolia held the same event and collected a truckload of hazardous waste items.

Some of the items collected include:

330 gallons of flammable pesticide liquids

500 gallons of high BTU blendable liquids

16 cubic yards of paint related material

55 gallons of organic and inorganic acids

20 units of lithium-ion batteries

