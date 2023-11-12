Sunday Reads: Nov. 12
Here’s to a good week, Great Falls. Happy reading.
Stateline: Sewer rates soar as private companies buy up local water systems
Reuters: Russian mine fire turns up the heat on zinc supply
The Washington Post: Power grid again on the brink heading into winter, regulator warns
Bozeman Daily Chronicle: Bozeman, Gallatin County partner on Montana waste transfer station
FERN and High Country News: Alone on the range
The Economist: Most Americans are better off
The Atlantic: Where Are All the Missing Students?
Route Fifty: What’s driving post-pandemic downtown recoveries?
The Washington Post: Palestinian and Israeli chefs feel war’s ripples in their U.S. restaurants
Reuters: Russian spies behind cyber attack on Ukraine power grid in 2022 – researchers
Stateline: States lose track of thousands of foster children each year
The Economist: How to cancel “cancel culture”
The New York Times: Iceland’s Blue Lagoon closes after thousands of earthquakes
The Conversation: Does chicken soup really help you when you’re sick?