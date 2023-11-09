Malmstrom wins fifth consecutive Blanchard Trophy for best missile wing

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base has been named the the Blanchard Trophy winner for the fifth consecutive time in Global Strike Challenge 2023.

“It is the world’s premier bomber, intercontinental ballistic missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition, with units representing the Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard,” according to the Air Force.

Malmstrom brings home Blanchard Trophy for fourth consecutive win [2021]

The Blanchard Trophy was first awarded in 1967 to the 351st Strategic Missile Wing based out of Whiteman AFB in Missouri. The trophy is named after Gen. William H. Blanchard who served as the United States Air Force vice chief of staff and represents the best missile wing within the command.

Malmstrom racks up awards in 2017 Global Strike Challenge, including Blanchard Trophy for best missile wing

The 341st Missile Wing won their first Blanchard in 1976 and was the first wing to win back-to-back Blanchard trophies in 1990 and 1991. The wing has the most back-to-back wins out of the command and has won the most Blanchard’s to date, with 13 victories.

Malmstrom won in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The 341st won by 10 points over the 90th Missile Wing from F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and the 91st Missile Wing from Minot Air Force Base came in third.

“I could not be prouder of the work that the airmen at Wing One do on a daily basis,” Col. Barry E. Little, 341st commander, said in a release. “Our people are absolutely our most valuable weapon system. They continue to make the American public proud, and make our adversaries think twice. This award proves their dedication to nuclear deterrence does not go unrecognized.”

Along with the Blanchard trophy, Malmstrom brought home the following awards:

Neary Trophy, awarded to the top electronic warfare officer crew: 12th Missile Squadron

Charlie Fire Team Trophy, awarded to the best Security Forces team: 341st Security Forces Group

Best Electro Mechanical Team

Best ICBM Facilities Maintenance Team

Best ICBM Operations Rapid Adaptation

Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction

Best Sensor Employment

Best Security Forces Mental and Physical Challenge

Best Security Forces Tactics Trophy

Best Security Forces Rapid Adaptation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

