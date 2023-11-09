City offices closed Friday for Veterans Day
City of Great Falls offices, including the animal shelter, will be closed on Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.
The Great Falls Public Library will be closed on Nov. 11.
The Community Recreation Center will be open during regular business hours.
There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.
The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:
- City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net
- Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/
community/online-citizen- complaint-request-form
- Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.
org/
- Mansfield Box Office ticketing: https://ticketing.
greatfallsmt.net
- Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/
- Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.
greatfallsmt.net/
- Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.
rmcpay.com/
- Utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/
cogf