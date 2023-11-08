Veterans Day ceremony at Montana Veterans Memorial on Nov. 11

The Montana Veterans Memorial Association is holding their annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Montana Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to Centene Stadium.

The keynote speaker is retired Chief Master Sgt. Roger Hagan.

Hagan served 38 years as a member of the Air National Guard and served one term as a member of the Montana House of Representatives in 2013.

This Veterans Day military working dogs will also be honored at the memorial.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Stetler will offer reflections on her service with a military working dog and U.S. Army veteran Nick Morrison will speak about his service dog Pal. U.S. Air Force veteran Martina Gunter will also speak about Dog Tag Buddies, a program that helps veterans live more fulfilling lives by building relationships with service dogs.

Those ceremony will be broadcast on Great Falls public radio 89.9 FM KGPR and Facebook Live on the Montana Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

