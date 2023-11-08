Municipal elections results: Reeves, Tryon, Wilson win commission seats; public safety levy and bond fail

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Cascade County for several municipal elections.

As of about 2 a.m., 15,173 ballots had been processed.

Preliminary results are below. Results are not finalized until the county has canvased and certified results, which is typically about two weeks after the election.

Great Falls

Mayor

Joe McKenney: 2,760

Cory Reeves: 5,739

Casey Schreiner: 4,796

Abby Brown: 905

Commission

Eric Hinebauch: 5,912

Rick Tryon: 6,664

Micaela Stroop: 3,112

Shannon Wilson: 5,985

Kendall Cox: 2,262

Municipal Court

Department A

Steve Bolstad: 11,849

Department B

Mark Dunn: 8,545

Cayle Halberg: 3,846

Public Safety Levy

Yes: 5,620

No: 9,095

Public Safety Bond

Yes: 6,726

No: 7,925

Belt

Ward 1

Write-in: 44

Ward 2

Duane Miller: 8

Becky Mital Gorton: 16

Robert Williams: 6

Ward 3

Harley Gorton: 9

Paul Heikkila: 32

Cascade

Ward 1

Ralph Schneider: 55

Ward 1, two year

Write-in: 49

Ward 2

Karin Huelsman: 18

Becca Wood: 30

