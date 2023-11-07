High school choir students performing Nov. 14
High school students will be performing at the AA Choral Festival Concert at Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Choral students from GFHS, C.M. Russell High and Helena High School will be performing.
GFPS students selected for all-state music festival
The concert begins at 6 p.m. and will feature the individual choirs in short performances of their own before combining the three choirs into a mass choir led by guest conductor John Byun, from Riverside City College, Calif.
The concert is free and open to the public.