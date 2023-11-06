Water treatment plan work will impact traffic on Lower River Road

The city has contracted with Sletten Construction for the solids mitigation project at the Water Treatment Plant at 1301 Lower River Road.

The contractor will be utilizing traffic control measures near the water treatment plant on Lower River Road from Nov. 6-10.

Sletten will provide signage and flagging traffic control along the curve of the road at the plant and there will be a truck turn around area located about 1.7 miles south of the plant.

Local access will continue to be maintained during construction.

For more information about the traffic control measures, contact Matt Popa with Sletten Construction at 406-454-6439.

