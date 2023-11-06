Downtown business offering Military Appreciation Days

The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in recognition of Veterans Day.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown Nov. 9-11.

The following local establishments have confirmed these specials with military identification:

The Block: 20 percent off

The Wild Hare: 10 percent off the total bill

Enbar: 20 percent off

The Celtic Cowboy: 10 percent off

Tres65 Celebration Studio: 20 percent off storewide and all bookings for events! Events must be booked within these days.

Candy Masterpiece: 10 percent off

Let’s Play Games and Toys: 10 percent discount on all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted.

Brush Crazy: 10 percent off in the studio

Tracy’s Family Diner: 25 percent off of your bill and a free beer or glass of wine with meal

Mighty Mo Brewing Company: 20 percent off dine-in food and drinks

Kaufmans Menswear: 10 percent off storewide

Linda Michaels Salon and Spa/The Man Cave Barber Shop: 25 percent off all retail, clothing and boutique items

Annie’s Tap House: $1 off per pint

Hoglunds Western Wear: 10 percent off purchase everyday

VeyPur: Active military receives 10 percent discount everyday

Studio Barre: 25 percent off boutique wide

The Blue Rose: 25 percent off for military members

BigHorn Outdoor Specialists: 20 percent off a single pair of Darn Tough Socks, limit one per customer

Clark and Lewie’s: 10 percent discount on meals

Life in Bloom: 20 percent off

Other businesses may be offering specials, look for the poster in the window.

