City accepting bids for street reconstruction

The city is accepting bids for the 7th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project.

Bids are due by 9 a.m. Nov. 22.

The project is the reconstruction of 7th Avenue Northwest between the intersections of 12th and 14th Streets Northwest, including the removal of existing asphalt, road base, sidewalks and driveways; subgrade excavation and compaction; placement of geotextile fabric; placement and compaction of base material; curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveway construction; sodding of disturbed areas; mailbox relocations; and other needed activities.

The city will pave the asphalt roadway after project completion.

Drawings and project manual documents are available at the city engineer’s office.

Further bid details are on the city website here.

