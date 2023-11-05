Library open house is Nov. 9

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting an open house 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9.

The event will include information on the library’s mill implementation plan.

Library staff and board members will be available will information on library services and programming.

During the open house, each attendee will get a bingo card to collect stickers at 15 activity stations and will be their ticket to prizes, which include gift cards to Cassiopeia Books and items from Let’s Play Games.

Cookies and tea will be available in the lobby, with a volunteer signup list and a display of the library’s master plan redesign outlines.

Tours of the building will be given every 30 minutes by a library staff member and the Great Falls Astronomy Club will lead a stargazing/sunset viewing event starting at 5:30 p.m. in Library Park, weather permitting.

For background on the library master plan and mill levy implementation, read our previous coverage:

Library seeking design services for remodel

Library adjusts patron behavior policy regarding unattended belongings, camping

City Commission takes half of library board recommendations for appointments

Library projects, including master plan remodel plans, continuing

City Commission approves property tax, library levy

Library working on levy implementation plan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

