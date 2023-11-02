Suspect arrested in overnight shooting

Emergency dispatchers received a report around 10:50 p.m. Nov. 1 that someone had been shot at a residence in the 3000 block of Lower River Road.

Great Falls Police responded and found a 36-year-old male Great Falls resident with two gunshot wounds, according to GFPD.

Officers administered trauma medical care until Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services arrived, according to GFPD.

The victim was transported to the Benefis Emergency Department and as since been released, according to GFPD.

Officers were told that the suspect was a 35-year-old male associate of the victim who fled the area immediately after the shooting, according to GFPD.

There were a few witnesses but no one else was injured, according to GFPD, and the agency is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

GFPD and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, throughout Great Falls and surrounding area into the afternoon of Nov. 2, according to GFPD.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on a felony assault with a weapon charge that carries a $100,000 bond, according to GFPD.

Around 1 p.m. Nov. 2, the suspect was arrested in Wheatland County by their sheriff’s office after they identified him while investigating a separate incident, according to GFPD.

The suspect is James Dean Bird, Jr. of Great Falls, according to GFPD. He’s being held in Wheatland County jail until he’s extradited to Great Falls.

Wheatland County is about 130 miles southeast of Great Falls.

