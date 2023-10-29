Library adjusts patron behavior policy regarding unattended belongings, camping

The Great Falls Public Library board voted during their Oct. 24 meeting to adopt changes to their patron behavior policy.

The changes address issues with the transient population leaving their belongings along the front walkway of the library and essentially camping on library property.

The patron behavior policy was amended to prohibit leaving any personal items “such as backpacks, suitcases, wheeled carts, bags, study supplies, books, computers or clothing” unattended inside or on library property.

Patrons can use the bike rack in front of the building to store their own bicycles.

“Repeatedly leave unattended items inside or outside of the library may result in loss of library privileges,” according to the updated policy.

Library staff has said they have been asked to watch personal property or seen conflict between people leaving or stealing unattended property, and the front walk of the building has become cluttered with unattended property.

The new policy will also close library property from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Library Director Susie McIntyre said that staff had several conversations about the morning hours and settled on 6 a.m. since a lot of locals use library wifi and are working remotely so if they have meetings with people on the east coast, it accounts for the time difference.

A camping prohibition was also specifically added to the policy.

“Camping is defined as the use of an area for temporary residence or sleeping purposes, which includes storing personal property, leaving unattended personal property, erecting any structures, attaching any rope, cable or other wire to a tree or a library structure, using the library building and/or band shell for shelter or occupying any area in a way that inhibits the use of library property for others,” according to the new policy.

McIntyre said the library will start enforcing the new policies in stages.

She said she’s working with the city attorney’s office to develop wording for signage to alert people that the library property is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and they won’t start enforcing that closure until the signage is posted.

McIntyre said library staff are developing procedures to enforce the camping and unattended belongings prohibition policies.

She said the library is holding staff training this coming week and will be providing notice to patrons. Staff hopes to start enforcing those portions of policy the week of Nov. 6.

McIntyre said the library has been experiencing an increase in unattended property inside and outside of the library.

“Library space is by its nature a limited resource, and its availability to all members of the community who need it is a practical issue. Leaving personal belongings for extended periods is an impediment to the use of spaces by others. Unattended items increase the risk of theft at the library. Additionally, lots of bags, carts, and suitcases stacked in the front of the library are unsightly and make the library seem unwelcoming to the public,” McIntyre told The Electric.

