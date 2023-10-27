Two more appear in federal court in narcotics investigation

Two more people were arraigned in federal court on Oct. 26 on federal indictments alleging fentanyl trafficking charges in connection with a yearlong multi-agency narcotics investigation.

Officers from multiple federal, state and local agencies previously arrested others on warrants as part of a coordinated takedown conducted on Oct. 12 in Great Falls, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seven charged federally in narcotics investigation

The two defendants appearing in federal court Oct. 26 and pleading not guilty were:

Nicholas Cocklin, 28, of Great Falls, on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. If convicted of the most serious crime, Cocklin faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release. Cocklin was arrested on Oct. 21. Cocklin was detained pending further proceedings.

Courtney Price, 27, of Great Falls, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, Price faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release. Price was arrested on Oct. 19. Price was detained pending further proceedings.

Co-defendants or defendants in associated cases previously arraigned and pending trial are Alanna Corcoran, Natalie Crawford, Michael McIntire, Terry McIntire, all of Great Falls, and Paul Regimbal, of Fort Benton.

Those defendants appeared in court on Oct. 17.

Another charged in narcotics investigation

In July, Joseph Conner was indicted in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; distribution of fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Conner entered a not guilty plea on the indictment.

His case is pending in federal court in Great Falls.

Charges filed in narcotics investigation

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a consecutive mandatory minimum 5 year sentence a $5,000,000 fine, and five years of supervised release, according to court documents.

10 arrested in narcotics investigation; another arrested on unrelated warrant

Earlier this month, Dallas Lopez was charged with a felony count of accountability for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and two felony counts of possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture in connection with a local yearlong narcotics investigation.

Lopez was among the 10 arrested on Oct. 12 by local law enforcement.

Lopez has been charged in district court.

Terry McCann was also selling fentanyl out of Lopez’s house.

Law enforcement agencies executed three narcotics search warrants this morning, made multiple arrests [2022]

McCann was arrested and charged Oct. 12 with a felony county of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor county of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a January traffic stop.

On Oct. 16, Danny Burkhart was been charged in connection with the larger narcotic investigation that lead to multiple arrests last week.

Burkhart has been charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Great Falls Police Department, with assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Russell Country High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Marshals Service, conducted the investigation.

