Symphony’s free Halloween family matinee is Oct. 28

The Great Falls Symphony is hosting a free, family friendly Halloween family matinee at the Mansfield Theater at 11 a.m. Oct. 28.

“In a few short years, the Great Falls Symphony’s Halloween matinee has become one of our most anticipated concerts of the year. Families, costumes, and reasonable mischief are welcome and encouraged,” according to Grant Harville, the symphony’s musical director. “This year, in our quest for the spookiest of sounds, we’ll feature highlights from video game scores and a few favorite classics, all led by an infamous bloodsucker.”

Tickets to the concert are free and available here.

The concert is about one hour long with no intermission. Free candy is available for trick-or-treaters after the concert.

The Halloween is part of the Free Family Matinee series and is made possible, in part, by the contributions from the Washington Foundation, Brad Talcott, and Linda Caricaburu, according to the symphony.

