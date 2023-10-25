GFPS students selected for all-state music festival

Fifty-nine Great Falls Public Schools students were selected to participate in the Montana High School Association All-State Festival on Oct. 19-20 in Missoula.

The students worked under the direction of all-state band conductor Larry Gookin of Central Washington University, emeritus; all-star choir conductor Angela Kaspar of Western Washington University; and all-state orchestra conductor Timothy Dixon of Messiah University.

GFPS receives music community designation

The students performed Oct. 19 at the University of Montana during the All-State Music Festival Gala Performance.

Student selection for all-state is “the result of hard work on the student end to prepare the audition materials along with lots of parental support at home to nurture the love of music. It is also due to the comprehensive music education system here in Great Falls, both within our K-12 school system and also with private instructors in the community that work with students too,” according to Dusty Molyneaux, GFPS’ music and art supervisor.

The selected GFPS students were:

Alan Bassett, Great Falls High band

Kara Baugh, C.M. Russell High choir

Jackson Bautista, GFHS band

Emmaline Blake, CMR band

David Bond, GFHS choir

Caimbrie Brost, CMR orchestra

Scotlen Brown, CMR band

Zachariah Brown, CMR band

Grant Brumwell, CMR choir

Julie Bushard, CMR choir

Nolan Call, CMR choir

Brooklyn Cameron, CMR band

Mac Carlson, CMR orchestra

Rory Castriz, CMR choir

John Craw, CMR orchestra

Rachel Craw, CMR band

Landon Crook, CMR band

Finley Durocher, CMR band

Julia Elkin, CMR band

Chase Erickson, GFHS choir

Emma Gammill, GFHS choir

Ari-El Gray, CMR band

Emma Guter, GFHS band

Aletta Hagen, GFHS choir

Jacob Hansen, CMR band

Soren Hanson, CMR orchestra

Jonas Hibbs, CMR band

Hannah Hill, GFHS choir

Katelyn Hill, GFHS choir

Laurel Hunt, CMR orchestra

Ethan Jetmore, GFHS orchestra

Grayson Kiser, GFHS choir

Ainsley Kubas, GFHS band

Abigale Lawson, GFHS orchestra

Danica Lewis , CMR orchestra

Rylan Maurer, GFHS band

Nora McKelvey, CMR choir

Vienna Meiners, CMR orchestra

Lilliana Miller, CMR choir

Ascher Ondick, GFHS band

Jack Orthman, CMR choir

Alexandra Pienneo, GFHS orchestra

Anthoney Rangel, CMR band

Morgan Ray, GFHS orchestra

Appollo Rowland, GFHS band

Kian Ryan, GFHS choir

Joshua Schultz, CMR choir

Keenan Seltzer, GFHS choir

Joshua Shettel, CMR choir

Trey St. John, GFHS orchestra

Zachary Steenson, CMR band

Cole Stuart, CMR choir

Connor Sturges, GFHS band

Israel Swanson, GFHS choir

Brayden Taylor, GFHS choir

Colby Wagner, CMR band

Alexis White, GFHS orchestra

Grace Woldtvedt, GFHS band

Aila Wood, GFHS band

Gabe Zech, GFHS choir

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

