GFPS students selected for all-state music festival
Fifty-nine Great Falls Public Schools students were selected to participate in the Montana High School Association All-State Festival on Oct. 19-20 in Missoula.
The students worked under the direction of all-state band conductor Larry Gookin of Central Washington University, emeritus; all-star choir conductor Angela Kaspar of Western Washington University; and all-state orchestra conductor Timothy Dixon of Messiah University.
GFPS receives music community designation
The students performed Oct. 19 at the University of Montana during the All-State Music Festival Gala Performance.
Student selection for all-state is “the result of hard work on the student end to prepare the audition materials along with lots of parental support at home to nurture the love of music. It is also due to the comprehensive music education system here in Great Falls, both within our K-12 school system and also with private instructors in the community that work with students too,” according to Dusty Molyneaux, GFPS’ music and art supervisor.
The selected GFPS students were:
- Alan Bassett, Great Falls High band
- Kara Baugh, C.M. Russell High choir
- Jackson Bautista, GFHS band
- Emmaline Blake, CMR band
- David Bond, GFHS choir
- Caimbrie Brost, CMR orchestra
- Scotlen Brown, CMR band
- Zachariah Brown, CMR band
- Grant Brumwell, CMR choir
- Julie Bushard, CMR choir
- Nolan Call, CMR choir
- Brooklyn Cameron, CMR band
- Mac Carlson, CMR orchestra
- Rory Castriz, CMR choir
- John Craw, CMR orchestra
- Rachel Craw, CMR band
- Landon Crook, CMR band
- Finley Durocher, CMR band
- Julia Elkin, CMR band
- Chase Erickson, GFHS choir
- Emma Gammill, GFHS choir
- Ari-El Gray, CMR band
- Emma Guter, GFHS band
- Aletta Hagen, GFHS choir
- Jacob Hansen, CMR band
- Soren Hanson, CMR orchestra
- Jonas Hibbs, CMR band
- Hannah Hill, GFHS choir
- Katelyn Hill, GFHS choir
- Laurel Hunt, CMR orchestra
- Ethan Jetmore, GFHS orchestra
- Grayson Kiser, GFHS choir
- Ainsley Kubas, GFHS band
- Abigale Lawson, GFHS orchestra
- Danica Lewis , CMR orchestra
- Rylan Maurer, GFHS band
- Nora McKelvey, CMR choir
- Vienna Meiners, CMR orchestra
- Lilliana Miller, CMR choir
- Ascher Ondick, GFHS band
- Jack Orthman, CMR choir
- Alexandra Pienneo, GFHS orchestra
- Anthoney Rangel, CMR band
- Morgan Ray, GFHS orchestra
- Appollo Rowland, GFHS band
- Kian Ryan, GFHS choir
- Joshua Schultz, CMR choir
- Keenan Seltzer, GFHS choir
- Joshua Shettel, CMR choir
- Trey St. John, GFHS orchestra
- Zachary Steenson, CMR band
- Cole Stuart, CMR choir
- Connor Sturges, GFHS band
- Israel Swanson, GFHS choir
- Brayden Taylor, GFHS choir
- Colby Wagner, CMR band
- Alexis White, GFHS orchestra
- Grace Woldtvedt, GFHS band
- Aila Wood, GFHS band
- Gabe Zech, GFHS choir