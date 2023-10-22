Sunday Reads: Oct. 22
It’s about to get wintry, so bundle up with this week’s reading list.
Associated Press: Pepper X named hottest pepper in the world by Guinness
The Washington Post: Primary care saves lives. Here’s why it’s failing Americans.
NPR: Medicare Advantage is growing fast, and that’s bad for rural hospitals
Associated Press: Billions in TV revenue, athletes as employees on the line as college sports faces more legal threats
The Texas Tribune: Texas quietly moves to formalize acceptable cancer risk from industrial air pollution. Public health officials say it’s not strict enough.
The Economist: As Israel’s invasion of Gaza nears, the obstacles get more daunting
Associated Press: Communities can’t recycle or trash disposable e-cigarettes. So what happens to them?
The Economist: America’s Republicans cannot agree on a speaker. Good.
Arizona Mirror: Who gets to decide what the truth is when social media is rife with misinformation?
Associated Press: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches $50 million fund to help cities tackle global issues
The Economist: Paralysis in Congress makes America a dysfunctional superpower
The New York Times: How 100,000 apartments in New York City disappeared
Stateline: A historic housing construction boom may finally moderate rent hikes
The Washington Post: Weak rules allow ultra-processed foods like Lunchables on school menus
The New Yorker: What happened to San Francisco, really?
The Washington Post: Stress is weathering our bodies from the inside out and helping fuel a decline in life expectancy
Scientific American: ‘Climate Gentrification’ Will Displace One Million People in Miami Alone
Eater: The pastry chefs defining restaurant dessert right now
Harper’s Magazine: The anti-avocado militias of Michoacán
Vox: How a California tribe won back ancestral lands and saved sacred salmon
The Washington Post: The pandemic is over in this Michigan county. The mistrust never ended.
The Economist: The rise of English viticulture
The Washington Post: What ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ taught my Oklahoma town
The Economist: The science of love at first sight
The New York Times: Opinion | Restaurants Aren’t What They Used to Be (and That’s a Good Thing)