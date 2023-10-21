City leaf pickup begins Oct. 26

The City of Great Falls leaf pickup program in the boulevard district begins Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 17.

Area schedules will be followed, but are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, personnel availability or unforeseeable emergencies.

All schedule changes will be posted on the city website or the Park and Recreation Facebook page.

For those residing within the boulevard district, the natural resources division will vacuum leaves from the boulevards.

The city street division will be sweeping streets in conjunction with the leaf pickup.

There will be no manual raking done this year.

City staff asks that residents:

place leaf piles within the boulevard, closest to the street side. Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the gutter.

do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines need a minimum of two feet clearance of any obstacle.

do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles.

To avoid obstructing traffic or clogging storm drains, residents are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard next to the curb and not in the street gutter.

Rain, snow and vehicles make it impossible for city staff to pick you leaves placed in gutters, according to Park and Rec.

Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste cause damage to the equipment and will not be picked up.

Residents are asked to have leaves raked out to the boulevard by 7 a.m. the morning of their scheduled pickup day.

If leaves are not ready when crews go through scheduled areas, the crews and vehicles will not backtrack for collection in that same day.

Under normal conditions the forestry division operates the annual leaf pickup program with three crews, but are short staffed and will operate with two crews this year, according to Park and Rec.

Since they’re down a crew, if your residence is on the left hand side of a one way street in any of the areas, your residence will not follow the posted schedule. These addresses will be picked up intermittently throughout the schedule, due to the complexity of the equipment, according to Park and Rec.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the streets and avenues on the scheduled pickup day to allow for vacuuming as well as street sweeping.

Forestry crews will operated 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information call the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265 and check the city website and the Park and Rec Facebook page for updates.

area 1, upper northside, Central Avenue to 5th Avenue North from 23rd Street North to 38th Street North Oct. 26, avenues Oct. 27, avenues and streets Oct. 30, streets

area 2, northside, Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North from 15th Street North to 23rd Street North Oct. 31, avenues Nov. 1, avenues and streets Nov. 2, streets

area 3, lower northside, Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North from Park Drive to 15th Street North Nov. 3, avenues Nov. 6, avenues and streets Nov. 7, streets

area 5, westside, Central Avenue West to 4th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 11th Street Southwest Nov. 8, avenues Nov. 9, streets

area 4, lower southside, Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South Nov. 13, avenues Nov. 14, avenues and streets Nov. 15, streets

area 6, Great Falls High, Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue South from 14th Street South to 23rd Street South Nov. 16, avenues Nov. 17, streets



