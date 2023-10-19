Police responded to gunfire disturbance, two teens arrested

At about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 18, 911 dispatchers received several reports of possible gunfire in the 3000 block of 11th Avenue South.

Great Falls Police officers investigated and determined a pistol had been fired several times after a disturbance had occurred.

A nearby residential structure was struck multiple times but there were no reported injuries, according to GFPD.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old male from Missoula is charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

A 16-year-old female from Great Falls is charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence.

Patrol officers and detectives were at the scene until early this morning, processing evidence, but cleared the scene by 8 a.m. Oct. 19.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation, according to GFPD.

