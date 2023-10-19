Neighborhood council, Council of Councils meet Oct. 23-27

One neighborhood council and the Council of Councils meet Oct. 23-27.

Great Falls Citizens Council, also known as the Council of Councils meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Civic Center’s Gibson Room.

Each of the nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members.

Agenda items include the proposed public safety levy and council reports.

More information on the Great Falls Citizens Council, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include an update on the new indoor aquatics center, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

