Great Falls Park and Recreation staff will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

All domestic waterfowl will be moved to the “Honker Hilton,” their winter quarters, located at the north end of Gibson Park.

Park and Recreation personnel will take care of the waterfowl on a daily basis.

For more information, please call Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

