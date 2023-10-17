Storm drain project to close portion of 21st Street North temporarily

The City of Great Falls has contracted with Capcon Construction to conduct a storm drain spot repair project.

The project site is on 21st Street North, spanning from 2nd Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North, and during construction, that section of road will be temporarily closed.

The construction work is scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20.

During this construction period, this section of the street will be inaccessible for through traffic.

The contractor will implement barricades in the construction zone to ensure safety.

For further information regarding the project, contact Ryan Shaneybrook, civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

