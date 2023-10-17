GFFR hosting third annual fire prevention essay contest

Great Falls Fire Rescue is hosting their third annual fire prevention essay.

This year’s theme is “What are the do’s and don’ts of cooking safety and why are they important?”

The essay is open to children ages 9-13 and must be 500 words or less.

Essays are due Nov. 1.

Essays can be handwritten or typed.

GFFR asks that the front page include the author’s name and age, along with the author’s parent or guardian’s name, parent/guardian’s phone number and address.

Essays can be emailed to gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net or delivered to Fire Station 1 at 105 9th St. S.

First, second and third place winners will be notified after Nov. 1.

Winners will receive gift cards along with a plaque.

Essay winners and their friends and families will be invited to one of GFFR’s fire stations to attend an award ceremony and will have the opportunity to read their essay aloud, receive their awards and have pictures taken with GFFR staff.

