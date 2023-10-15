Sunday Reads: Oct. 15
The Montana Main Street conference is in Great Falls this week and Jenn will be leading downtown revitalization walking tours.
Learn more about the conference here.
Since the focus is on downtowns this week, here’s a few of Jenn’s favorite city books she’s read in recent years:
Our Towns by James and Deb Fallows
Happy City by Charles Montgomery
Boom Town by Sam Anderson
The Next American City: The Big Promise of Our Midsize Metros by Mick Cornett
Ghost Map by Steven Johnson
The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein
Triumph of the City by Edward Glaeser
How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood by PE Moskowitz
Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It. M. Nolan Gray
NPR: Los Angeles is using AI to predict who might become homeless and help before they do
The Washington Post: NASA’s Psyche spacecraft launches, beginning a first-of-its-kind mission to explore a metal asteroid
The Economist: Paralysis in Congress makes America a dysfunctional superpower
Associated Press: Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot
ProPublica: Police resistance and politics undercut the authority of prosecutors trying to reform the justice system
The Texas Tribune: Austin Will Try Again to Tame Its Housing Affordability Crisis With Zoning Reforms. Can It Do It This Time?
Reuters: Walgreens maps out $1 billion in cost cuts as profit forecast underwhelms
The New York Times: Energy Firms, Green Groups and Others Reach Deal on Solar Farms
News and Observer: North Carolina is sued over new elections bill
High Country News: The dangerous consequences of wildland fire dispatcher burnout
Smithsonian Magazine: The nectar of the gods is coming to a bar near you
The Washington Post: ‘Yellowstone’ is fueling Montana’s tourism boom
The Daily Press: For the first time, the Williamsburg Inn’s top chef is a woman