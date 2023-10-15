DEQ, city warn of possible harmful algae bloom at Broadwater Bay

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has received a report of a possible harmful algae bloom on the eastern shore of the Missouri River at Broadwater Bay in Great Falls, according to the city.

The report stated there is “a thin layer of algae right along the shore’s edge spanning sporadically along a few hundred yards at least,” according to the city.

Caution signs have been placed in the area. DEQ advises the following precautions if blue-green algae is present:

do not swim or recreate in areas with blue-green algae.

do not drink the water. Keep all pets, livestock and horses away from blue-green algae.

Clean fish well and discard guts.

Avoid areas with blue-green algae when boating.

Call your doctor or veterinarian immediately if you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning. To report new algae blooms, go to hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938.

