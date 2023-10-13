NorthWesten Energy upgrades to affect traffic on portion of 10th Avenue South

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines in Great Falls along the 3000 block of 10th Avenue South.

Traffic will be delayed and detoured along the alley immediately north of 10th Avenue South from 32nd Street South to 38th Street South at times until the project is completed in December.

The upgraded line will increase service reliability.

Traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and crews.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates the patience of our customers in the area and drivers during this project.

For more information contact NorthWestern Energy project engineer Connor Hilbig at connor.hilbig@northwestern.com or 406-454-7179.

