National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 28 in Great Falls.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to Alliance for Youth.

Great Falls residents can bring any unused or expired medications or *syringes to any of the following locations to properly dispose of them.

These boxes are available throughout the year, according to Alliance for Youth.

Albertsons: 1414 3rd St. N.W.

Albertsons: 2250 10th Ave. S.

*Alluvion Health: 601 1st Ave. N.

Big Sky Managed Care: 915 1st Ave. S.

Benefis Health System: 1101 26th St. S.

Clinic United Pharmacy: 1400 29th St. S.

CVS Pharmacy: 2001 10th Ave. S.

*Little Shell Tribe: 511 Central Ave. W.

Malmstrom Air Force Base pharmacy: 7300 N. Perimeter Road.

Plaza United Pharmacy: 2800 11th Ave. S.

Walgreens: 2301 10th Ave. S.

*These locations also have syringe disposal boxes.

