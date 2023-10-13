Attic project continuing at The Square

Work on the historic attic preservation project is continuing at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

Tentatively, the cleanup portion of the project will continue through Oct. 20.

Dayspring Restoration is using the westside entrance of the building and the elevator.

The public should use the north door on 1st Avenue North or the east door off 15th Street, by the outdoor kiln.

High Country Wildlife Pest Control is beginning the bat mitigation portion of the project in areas that can be easily accessed.

Local projects receive historic preservation grants

The majority of work on the roof outside will be done in the spring, according to the museum.

The handicapped-accessible entrance and elevator is publicly accessible Oct. 13-17.

On Oct. 18, heavy contents will be brough back into the building so accessibility to the elevator will be limited.

Museum staff said they know the project creates an accessibility challenge for some visitors.

The museum has details and images of exhibitions on the website.

Museum staff may also be available by appointment to provide short livestream tours of a gallery during days the west door and elevator are blocked.

Work on the project began in late September.

Earlier this year, the museum was awarded $300,979 in a Montana Department of Commerce Montana Historic Preservation Grant toward the rehabilitation, ethical bat mitigation and cleanup of the historic attic space and repainting 154 exterior windows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

