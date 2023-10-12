Two neighborhood councils meet Oct. 16-19.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include council updates and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

