Figarelle resigns as C.M. Russell Museum director

Tom Figarelle has resigned as executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, a role he’s held since 2017.

To fill the position, the museum board of directors will form a committee to begin a nationwide executive search.

During his tenure, the museum completed the $40 million Art and Soul strategic growth campaign, navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded the museum campus by two acres, and partnered with the Montana Historical Society to create one of the largest collections of Russell masterworks ever assembled, currently on display at the museum.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve had the privilege to work with exceptional individuals who have enriched my life and that of my family,” Figarelle said in a release. “I’m confident the board and staff will guide the museum toward the future, and I express my heartfelt appreciation to the staff who enabled me to serve in this capacity. They truly embody Charlie’s commitment to humility and camaraderie, and I feel immensely fortunate to have served beside them for the past six years.”

Figarelle will remain on staff in a supporting role during the transition, with Jessica Nebel, senior director of operations and human resources, stepping in as the museum’s acting director.

