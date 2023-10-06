The Electric’s city candidate forum is Oct. 26

The Electric is hosting a city candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Great Falls Public Library.

The forum will be moderated by Jenn Rowell of The Electric, Jason Laird of KMON, and Tim McGonigal of KRTV.

The forum will be streamed live on The Electric’s Facebook page and broadcast to KMON.

In Great Falls, filing closed June 19.

The following seats are up for election this year:

mayor

two city commissioners

two municipal court judges

45 neighborhood council representatives.

The mayor and neighborhood council representatives serve two year terms.

The candidates for mayor are:

Joe McKenney, a current city commissioner

Cory Reeves, former undersheriff

Casey Schreiner, a former state legislator

Abby Brown

Bob Kelly is not seeking reelection after four terms as mayor. He was a commissioner previously.

McKenney doesn’t have to resign his current commission seat to run for mayor, but if elected to that seat, commissioners would have to appoint someone to McKenney’s vacated seat. If he doesn’t win as mayor, he’d retain his commission seat another two years.

Commissioners serve four year terms.

Candidates for commission are:

Eric Hinebauch, incumbent

Rick Tryon, incumbent

Kendall Cox

Shannon Wilson

Micaela Stroop

One of the judge seats is a four year term and the newly added position has an initial two year term.

Steve Bolstad has filed for another term as Municipal Court judge.

Cayle Halberg and Mark Dunn have filed to run for the newly created second judge seat.

Halberg is in private practice and Dunn is a current city prosecutor.

All newly elected officials take office in January 2024.

