City approves theater fee change to retain symphony

The Great Falls Symphony has been working with the city this year to modify their theater and box office arrangement.

The symphony was looking to take exclusive control of their ticket sales for better marketing opportunities, foster better patron relations and retain more ticket revenue to ensure the symphony can sustain operations.

The Great Falls Symphony was founded in 1959 and has played in the Mansfield Theater at the Civic Center since at least 1986, according to city records.

Hillary Shepherd, executive director of the symphony, told commissioners during their Oct. 3 work session.

She said changing the theater rental rates would allow them to keep more of their ticket sales revenue and allocate those resources back into sustaining the symphony and providing education and cultural programs.

“It’s step toward ensuring the Great Falls Symphony remains a cultural cornerstone in our city for years to come,” Shepherd told commissioners. “The arts have a unique way of bringing people together.”

She said she appreciate the city’s willingness to adjust their current contract to help the symphony improve their finances and keep performing in the city’s theater.

Owen Grubenhoff, Mansfield events manager, said that retaining the symphony is essential as they’re the theater’s largest customer with 12 shows annually.

Under the previous agreement, the Mansfield was taking 8 percent of gross ticket sales and $2 per ticket, as well as $4 per ticket sold online or by phone for each show.

On Oct. 3, commissioners approved a new agreement with a flat fee of $5,000 per symphony performance and $2,000 per youth orchestra concert.

Grubenhoff said they were averaging $5,216 per symphony concert from 2017 to 2020.

He said they’re planning to pilot the new model for a year and track the impact to the city’s ticketing website and box office.

Grubenhoff said that he’s worried some of their own shows might not get as much exposure since people came to the city website or box office to purchase symphony tickets.

He said some customers might be frustrated if they’re used to purchasing symphony tickets at the box office, but they’ll have some symphony tickets there to address that.

Grubenhoff said he doesn’t anticipate a reduction in their revenues, but they’ll track it since a decrease could impact their ability to find needed theater improvements.

Chuck Anderson, deputy city manager, who oversees Grubenhoff’s department said that the proposal is a “collaborative result that is positive for both entities.”

Commissioner Joe McKenney said, “appreciate you guys thinking outside the box. The first step is to get moving and try something.”

This summer, the city was awarded $250,000 through a state historic preservation grant for Mansfield theater improvements. The city is required to match 20 percent, according to Grubenhoff.

He told The Electric in mid-September that city staff were in the process of determining how to divide those funds between the ceiling repair and replacing the seating.

