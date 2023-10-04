City adjusts public safety ballot language to reflect updated tax impact estimates

City Manager Greg Doyon told Commissioners during their Oct. 3 meeting that the county elections office had given them the the opportunity to update tax estimates on the November ballot for the public safety levy.

Doyon said the ballot language wasn’t changing, but the city was able to update the tax estimates with the new valuations from the state.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 23, according to the city elections office.

The city updated two numbers in the language to reflect the 2024 tax estimates and the approximated amount of money to be raised by the levy for clarification purposes, Doyon said.

The updated language will read:

“If this mill levy proposition is passed, the city will be authorized to levy permanently up to 103.75 mills per year, to raise approximately $13,675,910. Based on the taxable value of the city in fiscal year 2024, the property taxes on a home with an assessed market value for tax purposes of $100,000 would increase by $140.06 per year, of $300,000 would increase by $420.18 per year, and of $600,000 would increase by $840.36 per year. An increase in property taxes may lead to an increase in rental costs.”

Doyon said the bond language was not changed.

If the levy and/or bond are approved by voters in November, those mills would go on the tax bills in November 2024 and the city would first collect a portion of those funds in December 2024.

The city sets its mills in August annually as part of the budget process.

At that time, the mills may change, Doyon said, since the city’s valuation changes annually.

The city will establish a public safety fund for the levy and bond funds, if approved, and review that fund annually, like any other city fund, Doyon said.

Because of the delay in the mills being assessed and collected, implementation of those proposals would take several years, Doyon said, if voters approve the levy and/or bond.

He said implementing the proposals for municipal court and the legal department would be easiest, then fire and police due to their training schedules and larger personnel asks.

