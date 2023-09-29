GFPS approves contract for Chief Joseph fire alarm replacement

The Great Falls Public Schools board approved a contract to replace the fire alarm system at Chief Joseph Elementary during their Sept. 25 meeting.

In August, the board allowed the district to solicit bids for the project.

The current system is original to the building, which was built in 1963 with an addition in 1966, according to GFPS.

GFPS officials discuss school safety [2022]

The upgraded fire alarm system will also include external building alarms.

Installation would begin when the school year ends in June.

GFPs discusses school safety, SRO program, youth behaviors [2021]

Liberty Electric’s base bid was $131,500 with a $5,000 alternate to have the contractor paint all the new conduit to match the walls.

Staff recommended approving the base bid but not the alternate as staff could paint the conduit later if necessary.

The project was estimated at $103,962 and will be funded by the building reserve fund, according to the staff report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

