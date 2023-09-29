City animal shelter hosting adoption event Oct. 1-14

The city animal shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the fall Empty the Shelters event Oct. 1-14.

The foundation created the event in 2016 and has helped more than 190,000 pets nationwide find homes, according to the shelter.

City Commission approves new animal shelter fees

During the event, the city shelter is offering reduced adoption fees to encourage families to adopt shelter pets.

Cat adoptions will be $10 and dogs will be $25, not including the $45 license for city residents.

More information on this event or the adoption process, is here or call the shelter at 406-454-2276.

