Library board recommends two for appointment

The Great Falls Public Library board voted during their Sept. 26 meeting to recommend two people for appointment to the board.

The board voted to recommend that the City Commission reappoint Anne Bulger for a second five-year term and Jerry Hopkins to fill the remainder of a term through June 2024.

Thirteen people applied for the two positions.

While setting up interviews, two applicants withdrew, but two current board members interviewed the remaining 11 earlier this month.

Whitney Olson, board chair, said all applicants were provided the same set of interview questions in advance.

Hopkins is the librarian at Great Falls High School.

Bulger has served on the library board for one term and was eligible and interested in serving a second term.

Under city policy at the time, the city didn’t need to advertise for the position and the library board recommended reappointing Bulger for a second term. City Commissioners balked at the reappointment during a July meeting, in an apparent reaction to pushback from the library levy approval on a June 6 ballot. Lawsuit filed over library levy election The library subsequently opened the position and the position recently vacated by a board member who moved out of the state in August to applications. The library board has five members who advise, recommend and advocate for the library. County certifies June 6 library levy election results The board also includes ex-officio members, one a city commissioner and one a county commissioner. The library board meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. The city applicants for the library board are: Anne Bulger

Paul Skinner

Sandor Hopkins

Jerry Hopkins Jr.

Sharon Thompson

Noelle Johnson

Andrew Finch

Susan Lee

Ashlynn Maczko

Xander Lee

Jolene Schalper

Sharon Anderson

Desma Meissner

