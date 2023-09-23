Sunday Reads: Sept. 24

Happy weekend Great Falls.

In additional to the regular weekly reading list, I recently finished The Cold War: A New History by John Lewis Gaddis and have started on The Invention of Russia: The Rise of Putin and the Age of Fake News by Arkady Ostrovsky.

If you have any interest in nuclear issues, Russia and misinformation, as I do, I highly recommend both of these books. Certainly not light reading, but well worth it.

Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine.

Bozeman Daily Chronicle: Bozeman commissions amends, approves ‘urban camping’ regulations

The Washington Post: Prospect of government shutdown poses a new threat to U.S. economy

The New York Times: Senate confirms chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, sidestepping Tuberville blockade

The Washington Post: FERC approves gas projects despite calls for fossil fuel phaseout

Associated Press: Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030

The Economist: America says it will send long-range missiles to Ukraine

KFF Health News: California officials seek ‘care’ without coercion as new mental health courts launch this fall

The Economist: Rupert Murdoch isn’t going anywhere just yet

The Washington Post: The poverty rate spiked in 2022 after two years of declines, as inflation raged and pandemic aid waned, Census Bureau data shows

The New Yorker: A journey from homelessness to a room of one’s own

The New York Times: For South Korea’s senior subway riders, the joy is in the journey

Associated Press: ‘Game of Thrones’ creator sues ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement

Route Fifty: Smart cities need a new mindset, not just new technology

Eater SF: ‘It was supposed to level the playing field. It did not make things equal or equitable.’

KFF Health News: How will rural Americans fare during Medicaid unwinding? Experts fear they’re on their own

The Washington Post: Some getting covid vaccines say they were denied insurance coverage

Route Fifty: Devil in the details: How outdated zoning code stymies development

Taste: Searching for America’s first chicken finger

The Washington Post: Explore the evolution of beer, from Stone Age sludge to craft brews

Route Fifty: City frames art as a way to bolster mental health services

Alabama Reflector: New voter roll system unveiled after ERIC withdrawal

The Washington Post: Paper checks are dead. Cash is dying. Who still uses them?

Stateline: You might need an ambulance, but your state might not see it as ‘essential’

The Economist: Stealing from museums is easier than you might think

Route Fifty: An Illinois plan for ending book bans? Republican senators aren’t on board

The Washington Post: These ‘influencer’ dietitians promote candy for kids and call health advice ‘clickbait.’ They were paid by the food industry.

Associated Press: First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly $10 million

National Geographic: Captivity can screw up pandas’ internal clocks

The Virginian-Pilot: Chef Profile: Chef Joseph

Associated Press: ‘Oppenheimer’s’ $900M-plus haul is an important moment for Hollywood, filmmakers say

NPR: A former Navy SEAL went to college at 52. His insight led to a new class

