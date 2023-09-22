CMR High inducting “Legendary Rustlers” into new school hall of fame
CM Russell High School will honor 29 “Legendary Rustlers” into enshrinement into a new hall of fame at the school during Homecoming.
The inductees will be honored for their contributions to CMR while students and their post-graduate careers for athletics and contributions, according to GFPS.
To be honored in athletics, inductees must have accomplished something at a national or international level.
Photos: Billings v. CMR football
To be honored as a contributor, inductees have made special contributions to CMR or helped Rustler student athletes, according to the school.
They’ll be honored during the school’s Homecoming activities and inducted during an Oct. 7 ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Rustler Fieldhouse, followed by a no-host social at the Halftime Sports Bar.
GFPS Foundation receives $1 million donation for CMR auditorium renovation
The ceremony will also unveil the fieldhouse renovations and improvements, according to the school.
The following will be inducted:
Athletics
- Barry Darrow
- Bob Woolf
- Brock Sunderland
- Craig Dickenson
- Daryl Wilkerson
- Dave Dickenson
- Denise Pidcock
- Fred Paoli
- Jack Johnson
- Jeff Hansen
- Jesse Kruse
- Jim Kalafat
- John Leister
- Jon Knutson
- Josh Huestis
- Julianne Vasichek
- Lindsey Gustafson
- Mike McLean
- Pat Taylor
- Scott Davis
- Todd Foster
- Tony Hinz
- Turk Lords
- Tyler Graham
Contributors
- Bill Sandaker
- Don Kenczka
- Lynda Morin
- Pat O’Connell
- Velma Jordan