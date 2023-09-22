Cinderella tour coming to Great Falls, company offering ballet masterclass

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is offering a Ballet for All masterclass as part of the U.S. national tour of Cinderella.

The production is coming to Great Falls for a performance on Oct. 23 at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts.

The company is offering a masterclass at 3 p.m. the day of the performance.

“The participants of the masterclass will meet [Cinderella’s] cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let’s party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate,” according to the company.

Space is limited.

“This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive,” according to Los Angeles based producers, Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick.

Sign up for the class here.

The 130-city tour of Cinderella is a classically styled production with original choreography by Estonia’s Marina Kesler.

The 40-member cast includes dancers from 10 countries, including Italy, France, Poland, Japan, Belarus and the United Kingdom. It also features more than 150 costumes that were hand-sewn in Ukraine and hand-crafted stage sets.

