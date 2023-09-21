Library offering language program, mental health program, tax rebate clinic

The Great Falls Public Library is offering a new language training and has several programs upcoming.

The library, in conjunction with the Great Falls Library Foundation, has added free access for all patrons to Mango Languages online training tools when they login using their GFPL card.

Mango adapts to the users learning style to help users learn new languages, according to the library.

Mango offers more than 70 languages including Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Gaelic, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, and more. Sign up with your library card at learn.mangolanguages.com. Mental Health Training

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a full day of Mental Health First Aid from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Space is limited and registration is required by emailing smcintyre@greatfallslibrary.org or calling 406-453-0349.

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.

Free Property Tax Clinic

The library is hosting a free Property Tax Clinic from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Cordingley Room, which is in the basement.

The clinic will have trained volunteers to answer questions about the state property tax rebate or assist in claiming your rebate.

The clinic is in partnership with Great Falls Rising.

