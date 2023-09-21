A Great Falls man who admitted conspiring to bring large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Montana for distribution was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Sept. 21.

Joshua Daniel Wilson, 48, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Wilson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute meth.

Minnesota man convicted in Great Falls court for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Montana

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

Wilson was to have received a shipment of meth through UPS in May 2021, according to court documents, for distribution in Great Falls.

The package was damaged in transit and UPS employees discovered that it contained meth, according to court documents.

Great Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking

Billings Police officers seized the package and found about two pounds, or about 7,248 doses, according to court documents.

Drug task force officers in Great Falls took possession of the package to make a controlled delivery, according to court documents.

Wilson admitted to obtaining packages of meth in the mail from California for resale and used someone else’s address for the shipments, according to court documents.

Great Falls man sentenced for trafficking meth

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Russell Country Drug Task Force and Billings Police Department conducted the investigation.

Great Falls man sentenced for distributing meth [2022]

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer. On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on core principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

