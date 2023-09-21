GFPS accepts two donations

The Great Falls Public Schools board accepted two donations during their Sept. 11 meeting.

The board accepted a $1,290.09 donation for new climber playground equipment at Riverview Elementary School.

The Riverview PTA donated the funds.

The board also accepted a donation of tables and student chairs from Starbase Montana for Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Starbase didn’t need the furnishings, according to GFPS.

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations manager, said the playground equipment was already purchased and installed at Riverview.

