AAUW book sale coming up, donations accepted

The local chapter of American Association of University Women book sale is coming up.

The group is accepting book donations for the sale on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the alley on the north side of the Great Falls Public Library.

They’re accepting gently used books for the sale.

The book sale will be on the third floor of the library:

Oct. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., for full price

Oct. 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for full price

Oct. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., half price

Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., half price

Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the sack sale

Proceeds from the sale support the AAUW chapter’s scholarships, and donations to local libraries and schools.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

