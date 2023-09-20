Three charged in jail assault

Several people were charged following an assault on an inmate in the Cascade County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13.

Cascade County deputies were dispatched to the jail around 5 p.m. Sept. 13 for a report that inmates had entered a cell and assaulted the resident of that cell.

The suspects were identified as Duncan James Archibald, Philip Friscia and Harley Edelbach.

A deputy watched video of the event and saw four inmates enter the cell, telling the victim’s cellmate to leave.

The defendants left a short time later.

A deputy talked to the victim, who stated he’d been on the block for about 30 minutes and had stayed in his cell. He told the deputy he’d been standing with his back to the door when it opened and he was hit multiple times in the face, head and body, according to court documents.

The victim told the deputy that he didn’t see his assailants and didn’t know why he’d been targeted, according to court documents. He said his hearing aid had been smashed during the assault and it was valued around $1,800, according to court documents.

The victim’s face on the ride side was swollen, his right eye was nearly swollen shut, a bruise was developing on the left rib cage and there was a red mark on the victim’s chest, according to court documents.

Archibald was charged with felony counts of accountability to criminal endangerment and criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of accountability to assault.

Friscia and Edelbach were charged with felony counts of accountability to criminal endangerment and misdemeanor counts of accountability to assault.

Archibald was in custody for partner felony member assault and intimidation charges with bond set at $20,000, according to court documents.

Friscia was in custody for violating bond conditions on intimidation and tampering with a communication device with a $5,000 bond; and new charges for criminal possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and related misdemeanors with a $1,000 bond, according to court documents.

Edelbach was in custody as a Montana Department of Corrections inmate for violated the rules at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center while serving time as a conditional release inmate on underlying charges of accountability to arson from Ravalli County, according to court documents.

For the new charges related to the assault, bond was set at $50,000 for Archibald, Friscia and Edelbach.

