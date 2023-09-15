New COVID vaccine approved, flu shot clinics planned

On Sept. 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized for emergency use Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent COVID-19 immunization formulations that more closely target the currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19.

On Sept. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended administration of the newly authorized formulations.

The bivalent formulations that have been offered since last fall will no longer be provided, according to the Cascade City-County Health Department.

Eligibility for the new COVID-19 immunizations, according to CCHD, is as follows:

Individuals five years of age and older, regardless of previous immunization, are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 immunization at least two months since the last dose of any COVID-19 immunization.

Individuals six months through four years of age who have previously been immunized against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 immunization (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 immunization received).

Unvaccinated individuals six months through four years of age are eligible to receive three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 immunization or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 immunization.

The new COVID-19 immunizations will not be available at the CCHD’s drive-through flu immunization clinic on Sept. 20.

Shipment of the new immunizations is delayed due to high order volume nationwide. CCHD will release additional information about availability as soon as possible.

CCHD is hosting a drive-through flu shot clinic Sept. 20 at Montana Expo Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Only adults will be immunized at the drive-thru clinic. All ages are welcome at any of CCHD’s walk-in flu immunization clinics.

Bring your insurance card. All major insurance providers are accepted.

If you do not have insurance, a standard dose flu shot is $40 (cash/credit/debit/check) and a higher dose is $80. If you are unable to pay, you may qualify for free or reduced-cost immunization.

Pregnant women must bring a letter from a physician recommending immunization.

If you are unable to attend, walk-in flu immunization clinics will be held in September and October:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Montana Expo Park

2-5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Great Falls Fire Rescue Training Center, 1900 9th St. S.

2-5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Great Falls Fire Rescue Station 2, 731 6th St. N.W.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Great Falls Public Library

2-5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Great Falls Fire Rescue Training Center, 1900 9th St. S.

2-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Great Falls Fire Rescue Station 4, 1800 Fox Farm Road

Call 406-791-2063 or email health@cascadecountymt.gov with any questions.

