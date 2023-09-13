Youth pheasant hunt is Sept. 23

The Golden Triangle Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Golden Triangle Sporting Dog Club are hosting a free youth pheasant hunt on Sept. 23, at a private upland shooting preserve near Great Falls.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be at the event with hunting and access information and giveaways. The event is open to youth hunters who have completed a hunter education class.

FWP hosting hunter education course in Great Falls

At the event, youth will participate in gun safety instruction and shooting at clay pigeon station before being accompanied into the field for a pheasant hunt with a mentor, a dog handler, and a sporting dog. 20 gauge shotguns and ammunition will be provided for those who do not have their own shotgun.

For more information or to register, contact D.D. at 406-727-4676

