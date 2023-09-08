Library board to interview applicants Sept. 12

A committee of the Great Falls Public Library board meets 4-6 p.m. Sept. 12 to interview applicants for board vacancies.

There are two positions to be filled.

The first is a full five-year term ending by June 2028 and the second is filling a position vacated by a board member who moved out of the city limits. That term ends in June 2024.

The person appointed to the one-year term will be eligible to serve two additional full five-year terms, according to the library.

The city has received 13 applications for the vacancies.

The library board offered interviews to all of the applicants, but as of Sept. 8, only 12 had signed up for an interview slot.

City delays library board reappointment

Anne Bulger has served on the library board for one term and was eligible and interested in serving a second term.

Under city policy at the time, the city didn’t need to advertise for the position and the library board recommended reappointing Bulger for a second term.

City Commissioners balked at the reappointment during a July meeting, in an apparent reaction to pushback from the library levy approval on a June 6 ballot.

The library board has five members who advise, recommend and advocate for the library.

County certifies June 6 library levy election results

The board also includes ex-officio members, one a city commissioner and one a county commissioner.

The library board meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:30 p.m.

The city applicants for the library board are: