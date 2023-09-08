County road construction begins Sept. 15

Cascade County public works is beginning an overlay project of Ulm-Vaughn Road on Sept. 15.

The first phase of the project is about 2.5 miles of asphalt overlay due to poor road conditions.

The work is expected to take through the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.

The first phase runs from Vaughn South Frontage Road, south to the intersection with McIver Road, according to county public works.

County officials ask drivers to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, construction posted speed limits, flaggers and other workers. There may be traffic delays and road closures during the construction, according to public works.

The county contracted United Materials of Great Falls for the project.

For more information, contact Cascade County public works at 406-454-6920.

