Sunday Reads: Sept. 3
Enjoy the long weekend Great Falls.
The Washington Post: How this tiny rural town saved its only grocery store
The Economist: A new nuclear arms race looms
Reuters: Engineer shortage may harm U.S. plan to turn Vietnam into chips powerhouse
The Atlantic: Retailers bet wrong on America’s feelings about stores
NPR: School bus in fatal Ohio crash lacked seat belts. Most states don’t require them
The Washington Post: Pentagon protested false Fox News report about fallen Marine, emails show
Route Fifty: Cities struggle to solve the public restroom problem
Associated Press: College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic
The Washington Post: A deadly tick-borne epidemic is raging. Dogs are key to ending it.
The Economist: Lots of people mourn when famous writers and musicians die. Why?
The Washington Post: Highways are the next antiabortion target. One Texas town is resisting.
The New Yorker: The case for negotiating with Russia
The New York Times: A ship that sank in 1881 is found nearly intact in Lake Michigan
The Washington Post: The oldest chicken in the world just turned 21 in Michigan
NPR: Artist: Known — Illustrator for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ gets long-overdue credit
The Washington Post: Dog kept escaping shelter to sleep in nursing home. Staff adopted him.
Tampa Bay Times: More cities address ‘shade deserts’ as extreme heat triggers health issues
The New York Times: Lea Michele ends ‘Funny Girl’ run on Broadway
The Washington Post: Opinion | Why you should swap your bucket list with a chuck-it list