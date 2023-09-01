Second Saturday is Sept. 9 at The History Museum

The History Museum is hosting Second Saturday on Sept. 9.

The event includes a free talk by Montana historian Ken Robison entitled “Order Without Law: Vigilante Tales of Old Fort Benton” at 1 p.m. at the museum, 422 2nd St. S.

A Night at the Ozark with live jazz at The History Museum is Sept. 15

Fort Benton in the 1860s was a booming but lawless riverport town. Robison will take listeners through the streets of the Bloodiest Block in the West and the Hoo Doo Block to unveil the hidden tale of vigilantes and lawman X. Beidler in Fort Benton. The tales told come from Robison’s newest book, Historic Tales of Fort Benton, according to the museum.

Robison is the historian at the Overholser Historical Research Center in Fort Benton and a member of the Great Falls/Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission. He is also a trustee on the Board of the Montana Historical Society and has been honored as a “Montana Heritage Keeper” by the Society. He is the author or co-author of 16 books.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

